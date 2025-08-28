Arora Ashish Sells 21,250 Shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,951,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,532,272.34. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $122,187.50.

On Friday, August 15th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $118,362.50.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $118,362.50.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $118,575.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $116,025.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Arora Ashish sold 53,489 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $317,724.66.

On Monday, July 7th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $394,200.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $379,800.00.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.15. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.59 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 16.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.52.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

