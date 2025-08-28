Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

