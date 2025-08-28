Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Stake Raised by Kore Advisors LP

Kore Advisors LP grew its position in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Geo Group accounts for 14.3% of Kore Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kore Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Geo Group worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Geo Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Geo Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading cut their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

