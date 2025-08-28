Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Position Lowered by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,089 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $67,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,298 shares of company stock worth $4,233,044. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $225.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.58 and its 200-day moving average is $194.56. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.