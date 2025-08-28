Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 7,583 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $73,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $245.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.20 and its 200 day moving average is $257.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $197.49 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

