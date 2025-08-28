LTS One Management LP Acquires Shares of 110,000 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,000. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 7.4% of LTS One Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LTS One Management LP owned 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 24,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 242,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,383,000 after buying an additional 67,012 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 471,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,487,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 846,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,449,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:WST opened at $246.17 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $352.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average is $224.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

