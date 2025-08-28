Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,335 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $44,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,468,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,161,000 after buying an additional 2,010,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after buying an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,343,000 after buying an additional 410,734 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

TT stock opened at $424.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.