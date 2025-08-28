M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $38,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.1%

MTB opened at $202.35 on Thursday. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.64.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at $963,899.88. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,438 shares of company stock worth $4,964,196. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.