M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $38,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.
M&T Bank Trading Up 1.1%
MTB opened at $202.35 on Thursday. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.64.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.
Insider Transactions at M&T Bank
In related news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at $963,899.88. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,438 shares of company stock worth $4,964,196. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
