Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. $CPBI Shares Sold by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,792 shares during the period. Central Plains Bancshares accounts for about 0.2% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Central Plains Bancshares worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Central Plains Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CPBI stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Central Plains Bancshares Profile

Central Plains Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

