Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST Shares Purchased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

GSST stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $50.67.

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

