TD Capital Management LLC Buys 390 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.