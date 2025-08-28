TD Capital Management LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

