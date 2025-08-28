TD Capital Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

TD Capital Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLDR opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

