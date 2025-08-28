Tema Etfs LLC Purchases 20,280 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Tema Etfs LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. SPX Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Tema Etfs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tema Etfs LLC owned about 0.13% of SPX Technologies worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,062,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $52,699,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,244,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $192.35 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $209.38. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.11 and its 200 day moving average is $155.42.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

