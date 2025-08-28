Head-To-Head Analysis: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) versus Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Roblox”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $289.43 million 0.43 -$28.69 million ($0.24) -4.17 Roblox $3.60 billion 22.05 -$935.38 million ($1.43) -86.12

Profitability

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLAYSTUDIOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -12.00% -6.07% -4.73% Roblox -23.67% -372.96% -13.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PLAYSTUDIOS and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 3 0 2.40 Roblox 2 4 20 0 2.69

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Roblox has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.37%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Roblox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Roblox on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

