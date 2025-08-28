Financial Comparison: Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) versus Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) and Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Corporacion America Airports”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $223.75 million 0.19 -$11.47 million ($0.08) -8.06 Corporacion America Airports $1.84 billion 1.83 $282.67 million $0.85 24.32

Profitability

Corporacion America Airports has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America Airports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Corporacion America Airports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -1.96% N/A -2.07% Corporacion America Airports 7.53% 9.06% 3.25%

Risk & Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Corporacion America Airports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corporacion America Airports 0 0 3 0 3.00

Corporacion America Airports has a consensus price target of $23.03, suggesting a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporacion America Airports is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corporacion America Airports beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services. The company also leases office space; operates its ticket counters; and maintains a maintenance office for its maintenance staff and for storage of aircraft records, spare parts, and consumables. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of eleven passenger aircraft and three cargo aircraft. Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

