Tema Etfs LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Tema Etfs LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,056 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tema Etfs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,184,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,777,000 after buying an additional 3,346,755 shares in the last quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,658,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,000 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,173,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RVMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

