Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) vs. Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Financial Survey

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) and Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 10.31% 11.39% 5.44% Sotera Health 2.14% 39.42% 5.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avantor and Sotera Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.78 billion 1.33 $711.50 million $0.99 13.38 Sotera Health $1.10 billion 4.26 $44.34 million $0.08 206.25

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Sotera Health. Avantor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotera Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Avantor has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotera Health has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avantor and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 8 7 0 2.47 Sotera Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

Avantor presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Avantor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Avantor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Sotera Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Further, it provides scientific research support services, such as DNA extraction, bioreactor servicing, clinical and biorepository, and compound management services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems. The company also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, as well as technical assistance, regulatory consulting, and advisory services. It serves medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food safety, agricultural products, cancer treatment, and high-performance materials industries, as well as commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

