Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Lowers Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,490 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up 0.6% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $93,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KO. UBS Group cut their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

