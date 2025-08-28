PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

PCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 9.3%

NASDAQ PCT opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.94. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,817,000 after acquiring an additional 619,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,761,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 660,837 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,222,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 997,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,465,000 after acquiring an additional 71,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 111.3% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,364,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,342 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

