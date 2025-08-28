TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel Noreck Sells 8,459 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Noreck sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $50,669.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,398.81. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TechTarget Trading Down 1.5%
NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $434.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 252.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTGT
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TechTarget
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.