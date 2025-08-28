TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel Noreck Sells 8,459 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Noreck sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $50,669.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,398.81. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $434.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 252.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,526,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 767,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 1,840.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 461,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 437,899 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in TechTarget by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 888,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $3,921,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TechTarget by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 227,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

