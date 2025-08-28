MGM Resorts International $MGM Position Increased by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 2.7% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MGM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

