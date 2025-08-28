Lodge Hill Capital LLC Purchases 4,820 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for 3.6% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $166.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.21.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

