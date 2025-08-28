Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

Orange County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:OBT opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $355.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Orange County Bancorp news, Director Jon Schiller acquired 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $149,985.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,369.50. This represents a 107.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

