Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.706. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.9 million. Mastercraft Boat also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mastercraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $380.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.40 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercraft Boat

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

