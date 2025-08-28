Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.92.

A number of research firms have commented on PEY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$13.56 and a one year high of C$21.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.17.

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.