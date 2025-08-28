Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.92.
A number of research firms have commented on PEY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
