Compound Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,318 Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 39.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

