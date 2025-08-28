Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 3,276 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,366 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Get Our Latest Report on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.