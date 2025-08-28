Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 9,023 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $49,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,370,000 after buying an additional 936,718 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,814,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,745,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,705,000 after acquiring an additional 202,973 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,412,000 after acquiring an additional 181,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Wall Street Zen cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.