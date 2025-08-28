Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,818 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Full Truck Alliance worth $51,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,466.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.20.

Full Truck Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

