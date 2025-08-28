Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 142,897 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,897 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $50,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

