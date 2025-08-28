Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in IMAX Corporation $IMAX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,552 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $52,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX opened at $28.93 on Thursday. IMAX Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.04%.The company had revenue of $91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on IMAX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $386,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,311.45. This represents a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.