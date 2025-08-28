Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 347,533 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347,533 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $53,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,727,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,862,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,565,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 425,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 286.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

