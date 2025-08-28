Impinj, Inc. $PI Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,792 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $56,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Impinj by 3,824.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after acquiring an additional 424,851 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Impinj by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,360,000 after acquiring an additional 274,764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $30,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Impinj by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 155,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 213,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $186.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18,655.66 and a beta of 1.74. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.76.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

