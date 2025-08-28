Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,473 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.69% of Sirius XM worth $52,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Sirius XM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,544 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 661.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,313 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sirius XM by 41.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,281,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 72,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

