SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,679,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,456 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

