Brokerages Set Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT at $20.00

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.4286.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,613,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,175,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after purchasing an additional 905,466 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $61,791,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,504,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 657,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

