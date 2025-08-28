Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SES shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Canada raised Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

TSE SES opened at C$16.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

