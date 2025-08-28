SVB Wealth LLC Takes $43,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

