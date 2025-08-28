SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,258.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $217,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFPM shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5%

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This is an increase from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

