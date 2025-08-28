SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,255 Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,189,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,744,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,468,000 after buying an additional 439,722 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,590,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,818,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 259,231 shares during the last quarter.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Shares of STVN stock opened at €22.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €17.12 and a 12-month high of €28.00.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

