SVB Wealth LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,029,000 after acquiring an additional 781,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752,274 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 115.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,680,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,389,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,458,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,274,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,959,000 after acquiring an additional 203,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

