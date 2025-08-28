SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 220 AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AptarGroup by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 353,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,284,000 after acquiring an additional 247,519 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in AptarGroup by 40.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 767,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,902,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 20,143.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,970,000 after acquiring an additional 201,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $21,549,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,433.06. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $255,312.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.