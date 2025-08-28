SVB Wealth LLC Takes $33,000 Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP $CAPL

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 288,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $25.73.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $961.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.52 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.84%.

In related news, Director John B. Reilly III bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,147.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,967,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,396,013.17. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,147.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,857,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,556.49. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

