Analyzing Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) & GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GE Aerospace and Vertical Aerospace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Aerospace $38.70 billion 7.50 $6.56 billion $7.17 38.18 Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -$998.35 million ($50.52) -0.10

Analyst Recommendations

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Vertical Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GE Aerospace and Vertical Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Aerospace 0 1 10 0 2.91 Vertical Aerospace 1 1 6 0 2.63

GE Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $232.92, indicating a potential downside of 14.91%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus target price of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 109.96%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than GE Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares GE Aerospace and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Aerospace 18.64% 31.32% 4.86% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -640.47%

Risk and Volatility

GE Aerospace has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Vertical Aerospace on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

