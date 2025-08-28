SVB Wealth LLC Invests $33,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 524,802 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 895,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 264,130 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 357,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 263,570 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,107,000 after acquiring an additional 242,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,032,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Insider Activity

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,600 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

