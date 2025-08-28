Head to Head Review: Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) versus Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) and Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkeley Group and Cyrela Brazil Realty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Group $3.18 billion 1.50 $489.30 million N/A N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty $1.48 billion 1.28 $305.72 million $0.80 6.14

Dividends

Berkeley Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyrela Brazil Realty.

Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cyrela Brazil Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cyrela Brazil Realty pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Group and Cyrela Brazil Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty 19.65% 16.95% 7.90%

Volatility & Risk

Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkeley Group and Cyrela Brazil Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Group 0 1 0 2 3.33 Cyrela Brazil Realty 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Berkeley Group beats Cyrela Brazil Realty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

