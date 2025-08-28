SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 500 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Shares of CIBR stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
