Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 341.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NFG shares. Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

