776 Shares in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 770.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 93.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Qiagen N.V. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qiagen

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.